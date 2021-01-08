No charge in death of pedestrian by Illinois cop

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian last summer won’t be charged. Michael Guzman was walking inside the left lane of traffic at 2:30 a.m. when he was hit in South Beloit. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says Guzman’s death was a tragedy but not a crime. The prosecutor says Officer Sawyer Kurth immediately stopped his car to aid Guzman, who apparently had been drinking and had a very high blood-alcohol level.