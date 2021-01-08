Michael Apted, director of ‘Up’ doc series, dies at 79

Michael Apted, the acclaimed British director, has died. He was 79. A representative for the Directors Guild of America said his family informed the organization that he died Thursday night. No cause was publicly released. Apted’s most important works are the nine “Up” films, which followed the lives of 14 economically diverse British children from age 7 to 63. An incredibly prolific director, his other works include films as diverse as the Loretta Lynn biopic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and the James Bond flick “The World is Not Enough.”