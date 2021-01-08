Local schools to receive millions of dollars in CARES Act funding

Local schools to receive millions of dollars in CARES Act fundingNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois will receive more than $2.25 billion in education funding for local students from the federal CARES Act. It's more than four times the amount received in the initial disbursement in 2020.
“This funding will help our local educators and school administrators navigate these challenging times as we continue to emphasize the importance of returning to safe, full-time, in-person classroom instruction for students of all ages throughout the Stateline and across Illinois,” Rep. Joe Sosnowski said.
ISBE Superintendent Carmen Ayala urged districts to use the funds to mitigate lost learning by extending the school year, creating before or after school programs, or instituting summer learning opportunities.
Ayala also suggested districts use funds to close the digital divide and address students' mental health.
More funding will be set aside for non-public schools in the second round of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, according to Rep. Sosnowski.
“I would like to recognize all our local teachers for their dedication and perseverance as we pursue these shared goals,” Rep. Sosnowski said.
The funding amounts are preliminary and include Title 1 funding. Here's the full list of districts in Boone and Winnebago Counties to receive funding:
- Belvidere District 100: $5,481,799
- North Boone District 200: $1,097,190
- Harlem District 122: $8,547,530
- Kinnikinnick District 131: $941,926
- Prairie Hill District 133: $284,643
- Shirland District 134: $318,024
- Rockton District 140: $786,865
- Rockford Public School District 205: $83,67,827
- Hononegah District 207: $613,026
- County of Winnebago School District 320: $1,449,107
- Pecatonica School District 321: $424,378
- Durand School District 332: $326,051
- Winnebago School District 323: $1,787,536