Local schools to receive millions of dollars in CARES Act funding

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois will receive more than $2.25 billion in education funding for local students from the federal CARES Act. It's more than four times the amount received in the initial disbursement in 2020.

“This funding will help our local educators and school administrators navigate these challenging times as we continue to emphasize the importance of returning to safe, full-time, in-person classroom instruction for students of all ages throughout the Stateline and across Illinois,” Rep. Joe Sosnowski said.

ISBE Superintendent Carmen Ayala urged districts to use the funds to mitigate lost learning by extending the school year, creating before or after school programs, or instituting summer learning opportunities.

Ayala also suggested districts use funds to close the digital divide and address students' mental health.

More funding will be set aside for non-public schools in the second round of the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, according to Rep. Sosnowski.

“I would like to recognize all our local teachers for their dedication and perseverance as we pursue these shared goals,” Rep. Sosnowski said.

The funding amounts are preliminary and include Title 1 funding. Here's the full list of districts in Boone and Winnebago Counties to receive funding: