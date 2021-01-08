Iran’s top leader bans corona vaccines from US, Britain

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s top leader says the country is forbidden from importing American and British Covid-19 vaccines, saying he doesn’t “trust” them. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei referred in a televised speech Friday to the surging death tolls in the U.S. and Britain and suggested those countries “sometimes” want to test vaccines on other nations. Iran is home to the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, with nearly 1.3 million people infected and nearly 56,000 dead. Khamenei okayed vaccines from other “safe” places abroad, and supports efforts to produce an Iranian vaccine. Last month, the county began testing its vaccines. They are expected to hit the local market in spring.