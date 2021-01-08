How likely will COVID-19 mitigations be relaxed in Region 1 next week? We look at the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Residents across Illinois might be able to eat indoors as soon as next week again.

Starting Jan. 15, regions across the state will be eligible to have COVID-19 mitigations rolled back. The state says depending on a region's numbers, they can fallback into tier 2 mitigations or have no mitigations at all and return to Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois plan.

In order for a region to have mitigations relaxed, a region must experience less than 12 percent test positivity rate for three consecutive days AND greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit (ICU) and hospital bed availability AND declining COVID hospitalizations in 7 out of the last 10 days.

So where does Region 1 sit one week away?

Positivity Rate

As of Jan. 5, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus decreased, moving from 10.7% to 10.4%. Despite the slight drop, the region has seen a spike in the positivity rate recently.

In the past 10 days, the region's positivity rate went from 8.9% up to the current 10.4%.

Hospital Bed Availability

The state tracks hospital bed availability on a three-day rolling average. As of Jan. 5, Region 1 had 25.3% of ICU beds available and 21.3% of med/surg beds available, both above the state's 20% threshold.

However, those numbers have been declining, according to the state's most recent data.

The region has seen its med/surg bed availability drop for five straight days, from 30.8% to the current 21.3%. Meanwhile, he number of ICU beds in the region have dropped in the past two days.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Currently, the region has seen a decrease in hospitalizations in 6 out of the past 10 days, falling short of the state's 7/10 metric.

The region saw an increase of hospitalizations on both Jan. 6 and Jan. 7, according to the data provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Conclusion

Currently, Region 1 would NOT be able to have mitigations rolled back due to not meeting the state's requirements for the number of days for decreased hospitalizations.

We'll continue to monitor the region's statistics leading up to next Friday.

