House Dems mulling fast-track Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the fallout of the storming of the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump loyalists (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

House Democratic leaders say the House could take up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as next week if Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's Cabinet don't act to remove him.

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark of Massachusetts says the House "can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the House floor quickly," as early as the coming week, if Pence doesn't invoke the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

Rep. James Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat, says he can confirm that "we have had discussions about it."

The South Carolina Democrat says he hopes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., "would move forward if the vice president refuses to do what he is required to do under the Constitution. Everyone knows that this president is deranged."

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office. That section of the amendment has never been invoked.

On Thursday, Pelosi said the House could move on impeachment if Pence and the Cabinet don't remove Trump before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Pence hasn't publicly addressed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment.

But that possibility may have faded after two Cabinet members resigned Thursday in protest after Trump egged on protesters who then mounted an assault on the Capitol the day before.

Clark and Clyburn spoke Friday on CNN