High Schools in Stateline stay positive with no sports

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Uncertainty continues to loom over high school sports, as COVID-19 cases remain high, causing concern for what's down the road for sports. The IHSA plans to meet next week to discuss what the next steps are.

"We've been able to do nothing, girls and boys bowling got shut down, cheerleading got shut down, boys and girls basketball hasn't started," said Rockford Lutheran Athletic Director Henry Robison. "Being around, these kids miss being in the gym, miss laughing, miss being around the coaches, just that comradery. So that's the hopes, that we can get out of this phase three mitigation and get to phase four soon."

Whether there will be sports is just one question that athletic directors and coaches are asked. They're struggling to tell the kids why they can't play.

"The other four states around us are participating regularly," said East High Athletic Director Gary Griffin. "So they're wrestling, they're playing girls basketball, boys basketball, they're doing everything. So how do we tell our kids when they see kids from Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Kentucky all competing and we aren't."

With all of the mutual frustration between coaches and players, the only thing they can do is stay positive for what's to come.

"Obviously we're all upset, we're hurt, they want to get back to it. Seeing these kids everyday, knowing they're phenomenal basketball players and that they have aspirations to go play at the next level especially these seniors," said Robison. "It's tough, but I think at the same time, we're trying to keep hope, wear the mask at all times when we're around people, stay socially distanced six feet apart."

Keeping the hope that normalcy and high school sports in the Stateline will return sometime soon.