Head of Chinese bank behind foreign building spree jailed

BEIJING (AP) — The former chairman of the main Chinese state bank behind Beijing’s initiative to build railways and ports across dozens of Asian countries has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges. A court announced Hu Huaibang was convicted of taking 85.5 million yuan ($13.2 million) in bribes between 2009 and 2019. It said he used his post to help others obtain jobs and loans. The China Development Bank is the main lender behind the Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building railways, highways, ports, airports, power plants. The BRI has prompted complaints some countries are left with debts they cannot repay. There was no indication Hu’s prosecution was connected to the BRI.