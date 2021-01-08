Haley: Trump was ‘badly wrong’ in stoking crowd before riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has called President Donald Trump “badly wrong” in his comments that stoked his supporters to mount a violent assault on the Capitol this week. Haley said Thursday at the Republican National Committee meeting that Trump’s recent actions will also “be judged harshly by history.” Haley served nearly two years as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. She also called on Republicans to “stop turning the American people against each other.”