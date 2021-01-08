GiGi’s Playhouse celebrates 10 years in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A little over a decade ago, Rockford had few resources for people with down syndrome. That's around the time when Penny Wirtjes welcomed her fourth grandchild into the world. She then heard the news that would change her life's journey forever.

"11 and a half years ago, we were blessed with our fourth grandchild, Landon, who was unexpectedly born with down syndrome," Wirtjes said. "Like any family, we were worried and we were scared, but we had hope."

Wirtjes harnessed those emotions, and 18 months later, Rockford had its very own GiGi's Playhouse. Since then, over 375 lives have changed walking through the doors of the playhouse.

GiGi's playhouse provides free programming to people with down syndrome and helps them develop relationships, job skills and independence.

Colleen Maher who has visited the playhouse since it opened a decade ago says she loves every minute she gets to spend there with her friends.

"I love interacting with my peers," Maher said. "I love the activities they put on. Just the whole things has been nice working with an interacting with the students."

GiGi's Playhouse says it is still in need of volunteers for both virtual and online services as well as donations to keep their work going in the months and years to come.