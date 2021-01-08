Giant sinkhole consumes cars in Naples hospital parking lot

ROME (AP) — A giant sinkhole has opened in the parking lot of a Naples, Italy hospital. Hospital operations weren’t affected but the sinkhole forced the temporary closure of a nearby residence for recovering COVID-19 patients because the electricity was cut. The sinkhole consumed a few cars in the hospital’s otherwise empty visitors’ parking lot. Firefighters said it didn’t appear anyone was injured. The local hospital district said the 66-foot-deep, 21,527-square-foot sinkhole opened at dawn Friday. A chief firefighter told Italian TV channel SkyTG 24 it could have been caused by an infiltration of water underground as a result of recent heavy rains.