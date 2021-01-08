Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburndale 73, Chequamegon 55
Burlington 56, Badger 40
Manitowoc Lutheran 53, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40
Menomonee Falls 84, Brookfield Central 70
Oshkosh North 76, Appleton West 60
Wisconsin Dells 62, Mauston 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 66, Black River Falls 16
Catholic Central 42, Racine St. Catherine’s 41
Denmark 35, Little Chute 33
Fox Valley Lutheran 52, Clintonville 30
Kettle Moraine 67, Oconomowoc 48
Lake Holcombe 59, Bruce 48
Monroe 59, Portage 38
New Berlin Eisenhower 65, West Allis Central 24
Pewaukee 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 27
Potosi/Cassville 54, Seneca 15
Saint Thomas More 47, The Prairie School 44
Shoreland Lutheran 52, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 50
Stockbridge 50, Marion 17
Waukesha North 41, Waukesha South 32
Wausaukee 42, Saint Thomas Aquinas 34
Weyauwega-Fremont 43, Menominee Indian 32
Wisconsin Dells 75, Mauston 11
