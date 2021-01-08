Festival of Lights hits new record for attendance

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Families made the best of it when it came to safely celebrating the holidays in 2020 and it showed with a high turn out rate.

The Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park has ended for the season and it was record-breaking year.

Organizer Ted O'Donnell says in 2020 more than 103,000 people came through the park. That number is almost double the amount of people who visited two years ago.

O'Donnell estimated 84,840 people came in 2019 and credits the continued growth to added displays every year along with a new marketing strategy.

The Festival of Lights had over 70 displays this season and is free to the public thanks to generous donations.

But if you're still looking for family fun activities this season, the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens has got you covered at least for a little while longer.

The colors are in no short of supply at All Aglow. Families are able to walk the paths and enjoy lights all while remaining socially distant.

All Aglow is open until Sunday, Jan. 10 at 4 p.m.