EXPLAINER: How Trump could be impeached again, but faster

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is coming out strongly in support of President Donald Trump’s removal from office after pro-Trump supporters violently breached and ransacked the Capitol. The riots came after Trump had egged them on at a rally near the White House. On Friday, Pelosi told fellow Democrats on a private conference call that “we must take action.” A congressional effort to impeach Trump would be unlikely to remove him from the White House, which he’ll leave on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in. But it would still make him the first president in history to be impeached twice.