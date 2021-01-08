Devils announce goalie Crawford taking a leave of absence

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils goaltender Corey Crawford has taken an indefinite leave of absence due to undisclosed personal reasons. The Devils made the announcement Friday after a week of uncertainty in which the recently signed 36-year-old goaltender did not practice. The team said he was given off on Monday and Tuesday for maintenance after a week of training camp. Crawford was not on the ice on Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons. Coach Lindy Ruff has refused to discuss the reasons for Crawford’s absence. Crawford signed a two-year contract with New Jersey as a free agent after helping the Chicago Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups.