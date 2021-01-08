Capitol siege raises security concerns for Biden inaugural

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration was already going to be scaled back and slightly surreal, with the pandemic wiping out the typical large crowds and Donald Trump poised to become the first commander-in-chief in 152 years to skip his successor’s swearing-in. But after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, ransacking the building and triggering chaos that stretched all the way to the Senate floor, questions began to arise about whether having a presidential ceremony on the steps of the same building could also pose a serious security risk. Biden insists that he never felt concerned about his safety or the security of the inauguration, and organizers didn’t consider postponing or moving the event.