Boone County health officials urge eligible residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Boone County was hit hardest in Region 1 by COVID-19. On Friday, health officials in the county discussed the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Boone County Health Department held a forum about the vaccine. It says before it can move to Phase 1B of Illinois' vaccine distribution, it needs to vaccinate as many people as possible in Phase 1A. Phase 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Phase 1B includes people 65 years and older and frontline essential workers. Getting everyone in Boone County vaccinated could have an impact on other counties as well.

"If we have any vaccine that we are able to provide to them over the next couple of weeks because we feel like we have sufficiently covered 1A in Boone County or that we're starting to see our lists are getting covered and our people are getting covered, but we need to transfer vaccine to a clinic in another county where they have a line of 200 people, then that's what we're going to do," said Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.

Illinois is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine distribution. After that is done, it will move on to Phase 1B.