Bears LB Smith, WR Mooney questionable for playoff vs Saints

The Chicago Bears might have to get by without some important players in their wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints. Leading tackler Roquan Smith and rookie receiver Darnell Mooney missed practices all week because of injuries. Both were listed as questionable for Sunday, as was cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Smith injured his left elbow on Green Bay’s first possession last week. And Mooney exited with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s loss to the Packers. Smith had a career-high 139 tackles and ranked second in the league with 18 for loss. Mooney is is the Bears’ second-leading receiver with 61 receptions for 631 yards.