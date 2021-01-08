More than 350 Stateline small businesses impacted by COVID-19 receive help from the state

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Nine-thousand small businesses in more than 600 Illinois cities and towns have received a share of $275 million from the state as part of the Business Interruption Grant (BIG) program, the largest COVID-19 recovery initiative in the nation, according to Gov. JB Pritzker.

Friday's announcement marks the end of the BIG program, which was created by Pritzker and the General Assembly to assist Illinois' hardest hit businesses with making ends meet during the pandemic.

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, nearly half of the funds went to businesses in economically disadvantaged areas and 80 percent were made to businesses with $1 million or less in annual revenues. Forty percent of awards were made to minority-owned businesses statewide.

The state released a list of all businesses that received funding from this grant.

19 businesses in Boone County received a share of the BIG program funding, including Buchanan Street Pub in Belvidere, Wind Ridge Farm in Caledonia and Lucky Dawg in Poplar Grove

31 businesses in Lee County received a share of the BIG program funding, including Long Branch Saloon in Amboy, Huddle Cafe in Ashton, Galena Steak House in Dixon, and Downtown Grill & Bar in West Brooklyn

27 businesses in Ogle County received a share of the BIG program, including Aero Alehouse in Byron, Mimmo's Pizza in Forreston, Spring Valley Restaurant in Oregon and Grubsteakers in Rochelle

59 businesses in Stephenson County received a share of the BIG program, including Wagner House in Freeport, Benchwarmer's Sports Bar & Grill in Freeport, Rafter's Restaurant in Lena and Little John's Tap in Pearl City

More than 250 businesses in Winnebago County received a share of the BIG program, including The Fire Barn in Durand, Backyard Grill & Bar in Loves Park, By The Dozen Bakery in Machesney Park, and Rockford Roasting Company in Rockford

“I am incredibly grateful for the Business Interruption Grant from DCEO to help during this mitigation," said Joe D'Astice, owner of Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza in Rockford. “The grant will help continue to pay our remaining eight employees and outstanding bills.”

The hardest hit industry sectors are among the largest beneficiaries of this program – including restaurants and taverns; gyms and fitness centers; museums; performing arts venues, event venues, concert venues; and indoor recreation. Nearly half of all funds went to bars and restaurants after they were forced to close due to state mitigations.

BIG awards averaged $30,000 in size, ranging from $5,000 to $150,000, according to the amount of loss incurred. The funds may be used toward reimbursing losses due to COVID and operational expenses, including PPE, rent and utilities, payroll, and more. To receive BIG grants, businesses were required to demonstrate they experienced losses due to COVID-19, and that annual revenues in 2019 did not exceed $20 million.