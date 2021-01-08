3 charged in California with aiding deadly Sri Lanka attacks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three Sri Lankan men have been charged in California with aiding a terrorist group blamed for 2019 Easter attacks that killed 268 people in Sri Lanka, including five U.S. citizens. The U.S. attorney’s office says the three men were charged last month in Los Angeles federal court. They’re being held in Sri Lanka. Authorities say the men don’t have any California connection but an FBI-led task force that headed the investigation is based in L.A. Prosecutors contend the men supported a Sri Lanka group affiliated with an Islamic State group behind the attacks at Christian churches and hotels in three Sri Lankan cities.