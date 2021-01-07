Skip to Content

Winnebago County settles car crash involving former Chairman Haney for $40,000

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX)— A driver who sued Winnebago County for a 2019 car crash involving former chairman, Frank Haney, gets a $40,000 settlement from the county.

The board approved the settlement Thursday.

After the crash happened, board member Fred Wescott called for Haney to step down, saying the crash violated county policy because the vehicle wasn't properly registered or tagged.

Haney confirmed he had an expired license, but was not cited for it.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

