Walgreens tops fiscal 1Q forecasts as it fights pandemic hit

Walgreens Boots Alliance lost $308 million in its first fiscal quarter on a big charge tied to its ownership stake in the drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen. The drugstore chain also saw COVID-19 continue to eat away at its business, particularly in the United Kingdom, but the company’s overall performance topped Wall Street expectations. Walgreens said Thursday that it booked a $1.5 billion charge in the quarter from its equity earnings in AmerisourceBergen. Walgreens has a roughly 30% stake in the company, and a spokeswoman said the charge accounted for Walgreens’ portion of a recent AmerisourceBergen quarterly loss.