UN envoy arrives in Aden a week after deadly airport blast

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Yemen is meeting with officials in that country about a missile attack that rocked the Aden’s airport and killed at least 25 people and wounding 110 others. Envoy Martin Griffiths on Thursday spoke with Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ahmed Bin Mubarak and other members of Yemen’s newly-formed cabinet. Griffiths reiterated his condemnation of last week’s attack in Aden and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency reported that Aden Gov. Ahmed Lamlas and several security officials took Griffiths on a tour of the airport damage.