Trump condemns supporters who rioted at Capitol, concedes to Biden in new video

WASHINGTON (WREX) — For the first time publicly, President Donald Trump says he will accept the results of the election for a smooth transition for president-elect Joe Biden to take office.



Trump took to Twitter on Thursday evening, just a day after his account was shut down for dangerous rhetoric regarding riots in the nation's Capitol.



He says justice will be served to those who carried out violence in the riot. He also asked for peace. You can watch the full video above, or CLICK HERE.



In the new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the "new administration will be inaugurated on January 20" and his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."



He is also speaking out against the violence, calling it a "heinous attack" that left him "outraged by the violence lawlessness and mayhem."



Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he is telling his supporters that, while he knows they are "disappointed," he wants them to know "our incredible journey is only just beginning."



With 13 days left in President Donald Trump's term, a nation shaken by the violence carried out in his name is left wondering what he might do next.



As officials sifted through the aftermath of a pro-Trump mob's siege of the U.S. Capitol, there was discussion of a second impeachment of the president or invoking the 25th Amendment to oust him from the Oval Office.