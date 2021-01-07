Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 50
Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Clintonville 70, Marinette 42
Colby 77, Ashland 69
Columbus Catholic 82, Spencer 44
DeForest 67, Lourdes Academy 60
Drummond 56, Mellen 23
Elcho 74, White Lake 30
Freedom 70, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22
Greenwood 54, Neillsville 43
Kaukauna 66, Appleton North 62
Milton 83, Turner 52
Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59
Neenah 85, Bay Port 63
New Glarus 68, Monticello 57
New Lisbon 70, Brookwood 48
New Richmond 69, Somerset 64
Northwestern 86, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
Oconto 51, Sturgeon Bay 32
Osceola 41, Hayward 22
Pewaukee 85, Milwaukee Lutheran 42
Port Edwards 87, Tri-County 23
Racine St. Catherine’s 80, Dominican 38
Richland Center 67, Platteville 42
South Shore 91, Lac Courte Oreilles 61
Stockbridge 76, Oakfield 70
Viroqua 57, Westby 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 66, La Farge 26
West De Pere 72, Shawano 44
Wrightstown 58, Coleman 48
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Albany 71, Juda 22
Auburndale 69, Greenwood 23
Black Hawk 84, Pecatonica 21
Bloomer 47, Hayward 37
Bonduel 48, Crandon 46
Brillion 61, Denmark 41
Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 43
Clinton 65, Evansville 54
Coleman 44, Lena 26
Darlington 49, Southwestern 45
Dodgeville 52, River Valley 17
Durand 51, Elk Mound 36
Edgerton 51, East Troy 41
Gillett 51, Crivitz 28
Greendale 71, West Allis Central 49
Gresham Community 77, Menominee Indian 53
Holmen 63, Tomah 55
Howards Grove 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 38
Jefferson 47, Whitewater 36
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 33
Kewaskum 56, Plymouth 32
Kiel 47, Denmark 29
Kiel def. New Holstein, forfeit
Luck 48, Frederic 34
Marathon 51, Prentice 49
McDonell Central 62, Blair-Taylor 47
Melrose-Mindoro 45, Gilmanton 30
Milwaukee DSHA 71, Wauwatosa East 45
New Richmond 53, Ellsworth 44
Niagara 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31
Oak Creek 62, Hamilton 22
Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43
Potosi 50, Belmont 43
Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 38
Roncalli 55, Brillion 52
Sauk Prairie 65, Portage 37
Shullsburg 73, Benton 29
South Milwaukee 72, Cudahy 22
South Shore 63, Lac Courte Oreilles 13
University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 31
Valders 43, Sheboygan Falls 32
Waupun 84, Campbellsport 25
Wausaukee 45, Florence 40
West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 24
Westosha Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 45
Winneconne 60, Berlin 39
Xavier 80, Green Bay West 0
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/