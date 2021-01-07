SwedishAmerican Hosptial starts administering second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another health system in our area has started giving healthcare workers the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, workers at SwedishAmerican Hospital started receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes one day after healthcare workers at Mercyhealth started receiving their second dose of the vaccine.

Healthcare workers say the second dose of the vaccine can help them start breathing a sigh of relief.

"It makes us feel so much better now that so many people have had the full complement of the Pfizer vaccine. That is a start to moving on with life as usual. Now we hope for the rest of the community to be allowed the same opportunity," said Dr. James Cole, the Surgeon-in-Chief at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

The COVID-19 vaccines are still reserved for healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facilities.

The next phase, 1B, includes teachers and other essential workers. On Wednesday, the state announced more information for phase 1B, including lowering the required age from 75 to 65.

State officials say they're hopefully phase 1B can begin sometime in mid-January.

