South Beloit officer cleared in fatal crash involving pedestrian

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — The South Beloit Police Officer who was involved in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in August is back on full duty.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020 in the area of Blackhawk Blvd. and Whittemore St.



Authorities say a squad car hit and killed a pedestrian, who was later identified as Michael Guzman of Rockford.



On Thursday, the South Beloit Police Department said the officer involved in the incident has returned to full duty status after being placed on paid administrative leave.



The police department's announcement comes after the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office declined to pursue any charges related in the incident, according to police.

However, the City of South Beloit has requested the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office conduct an internal investigation to see if the officer involved in the incident violated any of the police department's policies.

The police department also says it is gathering documents and dashcam footage to be released to the public. The police department says they want to release the documents to "be as transparent as possible."