Somber Senate unites to reject election challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sober and shaken Senate returned to session Wednesday night to slap away a frivolous challenge to President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. But senators also took the chance to rise above a shocking day in which they were forced by a mob of fanatical supporters of President Donald Trump to flee the Capitol. The riot in the Capitol led more than half of those who had signed on to the protest to Arizona’s election result to instead vote “no.” The 93-6 tally accepting the vote was preceded by an unusually serious debate in which party labels were shed and constitutional prerogatives embraced.