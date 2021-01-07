Saints start 4th straight playoff run vs. resurgent Bears

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a fourth straight NFC South title as they open the playoffs against the recently resurgent Chicago Bears. The Saints are the NFC’s No. 2 seed after going 12-4 with three victories coming during the four-game absence of record-setting quarterback Drew Brees. Brees has played three games since returning from rib and lung injuries. The Bears lost to the Saints in overtime in November but won three of their last four to make the playoffs. Mitch Trubisky went 6-3 as Bears starting QB this season and is slated to start in New Orleans.