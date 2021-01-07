Rockford, RACVB announce inaugural To-Go Rockford Region Restaurant Week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can help support restaurants in Rockford and get deals along the way during a special week in January.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB), in partnership with the City of Rockford, announces it will host its first-ever To-Go Rockford Region Restaurant Week. From Jan. 18 - 24, participating local restaurants and businesses will offer special items and discounts. You can pick your favorites and submit your receipts for a chance to win $500 for the business of your choice.

"We obviously want to see our local restaurant owners and bar owners and bakeries and cafes in the like, we want to see them all succeeding and that's the main there here is that we do all that we can as a community and we know in the Rockford region we always can accomplish great things by doing it better together," said RACVB Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications Andrea Cook.

For more information on the week, click here.