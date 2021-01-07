Rockford leaders call policing at D.C. riot a double standard

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When talking about the policing at Wednesday's D.C. riot compared to Black Lives Matter protests, Black leaders in Rockford like the city's NCAAP president Rhonda Greer don't mince words.

"If there would have been Black Lives Matter protestors out there, it would have been a blood bath," Greer said.

New Zion Baptist Church Lead Pastor Edward Copeland agreed and said proof could even be compared to Rockford's law enforcement at City Market and D.C.

"Here locally, we have felonies for people walking in the crossroads," Copeland said. "Then when we watch TV, a group of protestors who support the president get escorted in and escorted out of the capitol. You wonder why people, particularly people of color struggle trusting law enforcement. I mean, exhibit A was on display [Wednesday] for the whole world to see what we've been talking about."

However, Greer and Copeland both say there are ways to move forward as a society. Greer in particular says this is a chance to teach younger people how we got here as a country to make sure it never happens again.

"This gives us a wonderful teaching opportunity for our nation," Greer said. "It's a chance to teach adults, young adults, people of all ages how our government works."

Copeland says we have to reinvest ourselves in finding truth and not being afraid to call out lies.

"Stop reframing things as alternative facts or misinformation," Copeland said. "It's a lie, and we need to call it out as such."

Copeland also hopes the last few months inspire people to get more involved in local politics.