Rockford girl writes letter to the owner of fallen Boone County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Loki

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A young girl in the stateline says she wanted to show her support in a special way following the death of K-9 Loki with the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

7-year-old Callie Nilson and her mom Megan wrote a letter to Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and drew a picture of Loki for him.



"We are so sorry for your loss," the letter read. "We know how hard it is to lose a pet. Our own cat died a couple of days ago. It was the saddest days of our lives so we decided to do a little something for you that will make you happy and remember him."



After receiving the letter and drawing, Deputy Rosenkranz came to the Nilson's home to thank Callie and give her a dog stuff animal.



Callie says she wanted to remind officers that their hard work is appreciated.



"I wanted to just do it because bad people are making the world sometimes bad and I just want the police officers to feel like they did a good job in the world," says Callie.



The Nilson's say they are grateful Deputy Rosenkranz thought of them during this time.



K-9 Loki died on December 27th after a suspected drunk driver hit the squad car Koki was in.