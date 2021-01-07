PROGRAMMING NOTE: Two new episodes of Jeopardy! to air Thursday

(WREX) -- Due to NBC’s coverage of Wednesday's events at our nation’s Capitol, one of Alex Trebek’s final episodes of Jeopardy did not air.

WREX understands the significance of these final episodes with Alex Trebek and will air Wednesday's preempted episode on Thursday at 4 p.m. Thursday's new episode will immediately follow at 4:30 p.m.

Trebek's final episode will air at it's normal time on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

NBC is planning to air all three Chicago episodes from Wednesday that were pre-empted next week.