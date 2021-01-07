Pritzker, Midwest governors demand the federal government distributes reserve COVID-19 vaccines

CHICAGO (WREX) — A group of governors from the Midwest are demanding that the federal government begin distributing reserved COVID-19 vaccines to states immediately.

Governor JB Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

According to publicly reported information, the federal government currently has more than 50 percent of currently produced vaccines held back by the presidential administration for unknown reasons.



At the same time, the country is losing over 2,600 Americans each day, according to the latest seven-day average.

“In each of our states, vaccine delivery has been much slower than we anticipated, so it is imperative that the federal government distribute the vaccines it is holding on reserve. These vaccines will save millions of Americans from the unnecessary danger and hardship of contracting COVID-19,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Up to now, this vaccine has only been offered to a very specific group of people at very specific location. Our states are ready to work alongside the federal government to expand vaccine distribution so that we can protect the wellbeing of all our residents, families, small businesses and our economy.”

The COVID-19 vaccines are still reserved for healthcare workers, first responders and long-term care facilities.

The next phase, 1B, includes teachers and other essential workers. On Wednesday, the state announced more information for phase 1B, including lowering the required age from 75 to 65.

State officials say they're hopefully phase 1B can begin sometime in mid-January.

Coronavirus Resources