Pakistan’s military tests guided multi-launch rocket system

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says it has conducted “a successful test flight” of a guided multi-launch rocket system. In a statement Thursday, military leaders said the system is capable of carrying a conventional warhead up to 140 kilometers, or about 90 miles. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and military leaders congratulated the scientists and troops on Thursday’s test. Pakistan became a declared nuclear power in 1998 , when it conducted underground nuclear tests in response to those carried out by its rival and neighbor India. The nations have fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.