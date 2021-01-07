Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl’s killer

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has not decided whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl. The court adjourned on Thursday while the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody. His lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court’s ruling last month ordering his release. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court. A decision is expected before the end of the month. Sheikh had been on death row for 18 years prior to his acquittal.