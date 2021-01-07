Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say they have arrested seven militants from an outlawed Shiite group and foiled a plot to target the leadership of rival majority Sunni groups. The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department said in a statement Thursday that the suspects were captured in the past 24 hours from various parts of the province. The arrests come days after a group of Sunni militants abducted and killed 11 Shiite coal miners. Since then, minority Shiites from Hazara community have been rallying in Baluchistan, refusing to bury the slain miners until Prime Minister Imran Khan personally visits them to assure their protection.