NTSB seeks flight instructor monitoring after deadly crash

HONOLULU (AP) — Federal safety investigators say the pilot of a skydiving plane that crashed in Hawaii in 2019 and killed all 11 people on board had not received training to become a competent pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s calling on the Federal Aviation Administration to better monitor the effectiveness of flight instructors. The board says the pilot in the Hawaii crash had failed three initial flight tests in his attempt to obtain a pilot certificate. The FAA says it will carefully evaluate and consider all findings and recommendations the NTSB issues as a result of this investigation.