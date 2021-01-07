New Rockford Peaches bobbleheads unveiled for National Bobblehead Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fans of the Rockford Peaches can add some new items to their collection, as the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released six new Peaches bobbleheads to commemorate National Bobblehead Day. The first four bobbleheads feature some of the top players from the Peaches, with Dorothy Doyle, Dorothy Kamenshek, Rose Gacioch and Ruth Richard each getting their own bobblehead.

The Hall of Fame and Museum also unveiled a vintage Rockford Peaches bobblehead in the style of classic bobbleheads from the 1960s, and they also released a "Wall Catch" bobblehead, replicating the Peaches' logo.

Bobbleheads of former players from the Grand Rapids Chicks, Kenosha Comets, Muskegon Lassies, Racine Belles, Fort Wayne Daisies, and South Bend Blue Sox are also available. The vintage bobblehead is part of a series featuring all 15 AAGPBL teams and are the first bobbleheads in the vintage style to celebrate the league.

The All-Star and Vintage bobbleheads are each individually numbered to 500 while the Wall Catch bobblehead is numbered to 1,943 to coincide with the debut year of the Peaches. For more information on purchasing the bobbleheads, click here.