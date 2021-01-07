Mob at U.S. Capitol encouraged by online conspiracy theories

CHICAGO (AP) — Far-right social media users for weeks openly hinted in widely shared posts that chaos would erupt at the U.S. Capitol while Congress convened to certify the election results. Some pro-Trump and QAnon social media accounts used hashtags like Storm the Capitol and Hold The Line to spread conspiracy theories or violent rhetoric on the platforms while urging Trump supporters to show up at the Capitol on Wednesday. And the president encouraged his Twitter and Facebook followers to attend Wednesday’s rally, at times using warlike imagery. Disinformation experts say that although Twitter and Facebook temporarily blocked Trump, the tech companies haven’t taken enough action against some of the accounts that encouraged Wednesday’s chaos at the capitol.