Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is condemning the decision by social media platforms to block the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also declined to condemn the assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol. But in remarks Thursday, the Mexican leader criticized what he called the censorship of Trump. López Obrador said: “I don’t agree with that, I don’t accept that.” Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez doubled down later in the day, writing in his Twitter account that “Facebook’s decision to silence the current leader of the United States calls for a debate on freedom of expression.”