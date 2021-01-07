Mercyhealth starts administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Frontline workers at Mercyhealth started receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.



The healthcare workers are getting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after receiving their first dose of the virus in December.



Mercyhealth was one of the first health systems in Rockford to start administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer reports its vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among people who had no evidence of prior infection. Due to limited allocation, and based on federal and state guidance, the first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine was given to health care workers.

Healthcare workers with SwedishAmerican Hospital will start receiving their second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.