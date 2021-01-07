Loves Park businesses impacted by pandemic can apply for relief money

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The pandemic no doubt hit businesses hard and on Thursday Loves Park announces businesses are eligible for some cash to recoup losses.

The City of Loves Park approved a Hospitality Relief Program for restaurants and bars in Loves Park that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 and state mitigation measures.

Businesses can apply for a part of $350,000, which is being funded through the City of Loves Park Economic Development account. The city said restaurant and bar owners have been notified of this opportunity.

Economic Development/Planning Manager Nathan Bruck said restaurants that have violated closures from the Winnebago County Health Department can still participate in this program, however violations will be considered in the application review process.

Applications are due on Jan. 18 and the city will notify restaurants and bars whether they will receive money on Jan. 21. The bars and restaurants chosen will receive money by Jan. 28.

“We will continue to support and look for ways to help our businesses through these difficult times," Mayor Greg Jury said. "This relief program is miniscule compared to the losses these businesses have incurred throughout this past year, we just hope this helps.”