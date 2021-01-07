Local professors reflect on historical significance of riots at the Capitol

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford University Professor Bob Evans says yesterday's chaos at the Capitol in Washington D.C. carries a heavy significance.

"This is the first time the Capitol building has been invaded by a hostile force since the War of 1812," says Evans.

While Evans says there have been other incidents of violence at the Capitol throughout history, like when Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire on representatives in the 1950s, he believes yesterday's chaos proved much more devastating.

"Symbolically that's a lot of danger, harm, and shame to combine in one single activity," says Evans. "It's the overall impact and nature of the event."

Evans says what's alarming is the fact rioters stormed the Capitol as the electoral vote certification was taking place and succeeded in disrupting it for hours. Ultimately, he says their efforts leave a lasting impact on President Trump's legacy.

"He enflamed those people at the demonstration where he spoke that has to be a major major mark against it. "

The idea of citizens being emboldened by their leaders to physically influence a major event, is something rarely seen in the United States says NIU professor of sociology and Latino Studies, Dr. Simon Weffer.

"During reconstruction when African Americans were freed and gained the right to vote we saw governors and statesmen whip up the mob and chase them out of statehouses and municipalities."

Dr. Weffer says the president holding a protest, the manner in which he spoke to his followers, the the violence that ultimately followed is something historically seen in other countries, but not on U.S. soil.

"It's kind of populist authoritarian 101, right?," says Weffer. "You get your followers angry about something and take it out on your personal, political, social enemies and opponents. It's a political play, it's not uncommon globally. But is very, very, very rare. Only once in the history of our republic have we seen it and that was yesterday."