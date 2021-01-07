Iowa-Minnesota rematch looms; Dickinson shining for Michigan

No. 16 Minnesota plays at No. 5 Iowa on Sunday. That’s a rematch of a stirring game the teams played on Christmas night. The Golden Gophers won 102-95 in overtime. Brandon Johnson made eight 3-pointers for Minnesota, which overcame 32 points and 17 rebounds from Iowa star Luka Garza. The Big Ten’s other two top-10 teams are scheduled to play Tuesday night when No. 8 Wisconsin visits No. 10 Michigan. The Wolverines are unbeaten and have won four straight games by double digits.