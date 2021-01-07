Indonesia’s Merapi volcano spews hot clouds, 500 evacuate

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano has spewed avalanches of hot clouds and hundreds of residents have been evacuated from its slopes. the morning eruption was obscured by fog, but columns of hot clouds continued erupting from the crater throughout the day. The alert level of Merapi was raised to the second-highest level in November after sensors picked up increasing activity. About a quarter million people live within 6 miles of the volcano.