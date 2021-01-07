Illinois surpasses 1 million cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois has officially surpassed one million cases of COVID-19.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,757 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus, bringing the state's total of cases up to 1,008,045 cases since the pandemic started.

“In a pandemic that has contained far too many tragic milestones, today’s marking of one million cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Illinois deserves particular recognition,” Governor JB Pritzker said in a statement. “As this disease continues to wreak havoc on our nation – with the United States setting another record for the most COVID-19 deaths in a day just yesterday – it is critical that we take extra caution today and in the months ahead to reduce the spread, bring down hospitalization rates, and save lives. Now that vaccine distribution has begun, we can see the light at the end of this difficult time – let’s do everything we can to ensure all of our neighbors are able to be there as we cross that finish line, healthy as well. With that goal in mind, I encourage all Illinoisans to choose to receive the protections of the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s your turn in line.”

The state also reported 177 additional deaths on Thursday. IDPH is currently reporting 17,272 COVID-19 related deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 105,518 specimens for a total 13,803,946. As of last night, 3,921 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 783 patients were in the ICU and 450 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 31, 2020 – January 6, 2021 is 9.8%.

In Region 1, the seven-day rolling positivity rate increased slightly and is now at 10.7%, according to IDPH.

On Wednesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced starting on Jan. 15, any region that has met the metrics for a reduction of mitigations will be able to move out of Tier 3 of the mitigations.

