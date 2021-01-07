Illinois Fraternal Order of Police releases statement in response to storming of U.S. Capitol

(WEEK) — Police unions in Illinois are responding to Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement released Thursday by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, the FOP Labor Council and FOP Troopers Lodge 41, the unions said those involved “should be hunted down and prosecuted.”

The full statement can be read below:

“The members of the mob who tried to undermine the very core of our democracy yesterday are terrorists and should be treated as such. They should be hunted down and prosecuted with the same urgency as all others who have threatened the existence of our free nation. The members of the Fraternal Order of Police pledge to assist in any way we can to bring these individuals to justice and to insure that the loyal, law-abiding citizens we are sworn to protect and serve never have to experience this level of infamy again.”

The mob stormed the Capitol as Congress was in the midst of certifying the Electoral College votes for President-Elect Joe Biden. The joint session was sent into recess for hours after rioters made their way past police lines and into the building.

Congress was able to reconvene later in the night and into early Thursday morning to complete the formal process.

