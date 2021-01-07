Hurt feelings, anger linger after Pence, Trump clash

WASHINGTON (AP) — The straight-laced evangelical and the brash reality TV star were never a natural fit. But for more than four years, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump made their marriage of political convenience work. Now, in the last days of their administration, each is feeling betrayed by the other. It’s part of the fallout from an extraordinary 24-hour stretch in which Pence openly defied Trump, Trump unleashed his fury on his vice president, and a mob of violent supporters incensed by Trump stormed the Capitol building and tried to halt the peaceful transfer of power.