France speeds up jabs for elderly, spaces doses by 6 weeks

12:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Facing criticism over a slow roll out of virus vaccines — with barely 500 people vaccinated in the first week — France’s government has pledged to speed up jabs for the elderly. Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday that French citizens over 75 years old would be able to get access to a vaccine from Jan. 18, replacing previous plans for next month at the earliest. The vaccines will be eligible for all over 75 — not just those in nursing homes. Castex also said France would be spreading out Pfizer vaccine doses by six weeks, instead of three.

Associated Press

